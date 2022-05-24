CB-CID files charge sheet in Virudhunagar sexual harassment case

MADURAI: The Crime Branch CID, which’s probing the case concerning rape of a 22-year-old Dalit woman in Virudhunagar, has filed an 806-page charge sheet after examining 102 witnesses, before a Special Court in Srivilliputhur and the Juvenile Justice Board in Virudhunagar on Monday, sources said.

Earlier, a total of eight persons, including four juvenile offenders, were arrested by a special team in Virudhunagar on March 21.

The accused are Hariharan alias Saravanan, Madasamy, Pravin and Junaid Ahmed. Meanwhile, a 15-year-old juvenile in the case was removed during the probe as charges framed against him could not be proved, sources said.