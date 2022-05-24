TamilNadu

CB-CID files charge sheet in Virudhunagar sexual harassment case

Earlier, a total of eight persons, including four juvenile offenders, were arrested by a special team in Virudhunagar on March 21.
Crime Branch CID
Dt Next Bureau

MADURAI: The Crime Branch CID, which’s probing the case concerning rape of a 22-year-old Dalit woman in Virudhunagar, has filed an 806-page charge sheet after examining 102 witnesses, before a Special Court in Srivilliputhur and the Juvenile Justice Board in Virudhunagar on Monday, sources said.

Earlier, a total of eight persons, including four juvenile offenders, were arrested by a special team in Virudhunagar on March 21.

The accused are Hariharan alias Saravanan, Madasamy, Pravin and Junaid Ahmed. Meanwhile, a 15-year-old juvenile in the case was removed during the probe as charges framed against him could not be proved, sources said.

Srivilliputhur
Special court
Crime Branch CID
Virudhunagar sexual harassment case
Juvenile Justice Board

