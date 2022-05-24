Attempt to break open ATM, fails as alarm goes off alerting officials

COIMBATORE: An attempt to burgle an ATM of a nationalised bank was foiled after its alarm went off at Punjaipuliampatti in Erode district.

Police said, an unidentified man wearing a helmet and covering his face with a cloth attempted to break open the ATM with a crow bar at around 2.30 am.

Before entering the ATM, he smashed the two CCTV’s fixed outside and covered two cameras inside the kiosk with a piece of paper.

But, the security alarm went off.

Sensing trouble, he escaped.

On receiving the alert message, bank authorities and police rushed to the spot and held inquiries.

Police suspect the man to be around 35-years-old and seized the crow bar left by him.

A sniffer dog was pressed into service and forensic experts lifted chance prints from the scene.

Further inquiries are on.