23 temples in Kovai being renovated at Rs 63 cr: HR & CE Minister

COIMBATORE: Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) PK Sekar Babu on Monday said renovation works are underway in 23 temples in Coimbatore at a cost of Rs 63 crore.

“They are readied for consecration,” he said after inaugurating the battery car facility at Perur Patteeswarar temple in Coimbatore.

The Minister said Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced plans to provide battery car facilities in 13 temples and repair 21 cars in various other temples. Further, he said that the Chief Minister has ordered for allocation of Rs 1 crore to develop roads to five major hill shrines in the state.

“An inspection was done to explore the possibility of laying the road at Velliangiri hill shrine. Similarly, six crore has been sanctioned to conduct consecration at Perur Patteeswarar Temple, built by Karikala Cholan,” he said.

He also said that works to set up an elevator at Marudamalai Murugan temple will commence soon. A multi-level parking facility will be developed at the hill shrine. Also, the possibility of developing rope cars in temples such as the Anuvavi Subramanya Swamy Temple in Coimbatore and Idumban Hill Shrine in Palani is being studied.

On BJP joint the Pattinapravesam event in Mayiladuthurai, Sekarbabu said, “The DMK will never accept doing politics with religion.”