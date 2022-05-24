2 women, 3 girls drown in different incidents in Tirupur, Melur

MADURAI: A 28-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl drowned, while bathing in the deep stagnant water at a quarry in Tirupur on Monday.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well along with her two girl children at Muthupatti near Melur in Madurai.

According to police, Uma, 28, wife of Karuppusamy from Neruperichal in Tirupur had gone to the quarry near Nathampalayam along with her neighbour’s daughters Kavya, 15, her sister Sathya, 13 and few others.

While bathing, the woman and Kavya slipped into the stagnant water and drowned.

After a few hours of searching, rescue personnel recovered their bodies and sent them for post mortem at Avinashi GH.

In Melur, the woman and her two children also drowned. The victims have been identified as Nithiya, wife of Sathish Kumar, Muthupatti and her children -Rachana (4) and Sundari (2), police said.