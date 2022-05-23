1 Crore will be allotted to carry out the feasibility study: Sekarbabu

COIMBATORE: Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) PK Sekarbabu on Sunday inspected the Velliangiri Hills in Coimbatore to study the possibility of laying a pathway to the hill shrine.

He climbed up the hills, accompanied by staff from the Forest Department and HR & CE officials. Speaking to reporters, Sekarbabu said that an expert committee would be set up to study the possibility of laying a pathway to the hill shrine. “Rs 1 crore will be allotted to carry out the feasibility study,” he said.

Devotees are allowed to climb the hills from February to May and there used to be heavy rush during Shivaratri festival and Chitra Pournami day. Earlirer, the Forest Department banned devotees in the first week of this month, but lifted restrictions after demand from people.