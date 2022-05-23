Two fresh Covid cases reported in Pondy, active cases go up to 21

PUDUCHERRY: The Union Territory of Puducherry added two fresh cases to its Covid-19 tally, which reached 1,65,834 in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Sunday.

The Health Department examined 786 samples and identified two fresh cases. The active cases were 21 after recovery of two patients.

So far 23,44,075 samples have been examined and 18,89,101 out of them found to be negative, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release.

The test positivity rate was 0.25 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.80 per cent respectively.

The Department of Health has administered so far 17,01,924 doses of vaccines which comprised 9,66,366 first doses, 7,12,859 second doses and 22,699 booster doses, he said.