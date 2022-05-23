TNCSC appoints new panel advocates to argue cases before HC

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation has passed orders appointing the new panel advocates to represent the state-run corporation before the Madras High Court and other courts.

S Prabhakar, managing director, of the TNCSC, made the communication pertaining to the appointment of new panel advocates.

"Advocates S Arivazhagan, Senthil Kumar, J Kanikkai Nathan, VR Thiyagarajan, P Senthilkumar, S Chandranathan, Hymavathy Deenadayalan, K Thirugnanam, and C Selvaraj will be the new panel advocates for our corporation. New cases only shall be allocated to this new panel, " the TNCSC said in a notification.

It further said that with reference to old cases on which legal action has already been taken through the existing panel advocates/government pleader, the same will be retained by them in order to have continuity in the respective old cases as changing of advocates in the midway of the case is not advisable.

"In respect of the legal cases filed in the district courts, senior regional managers and regional managers may continue to avail the service of the local government leaders, " the TNCSC said in the notification.