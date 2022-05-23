Steps taken to fill 4,000 vacancies in health sector: Ma Su

CHENNAI: The Central government has slightly reduced petrol and diesel prices. Following that, BJP state president Annamalai on Sunday warned that his party would launch a massive protest to besiege the Secretariat if the DMK government fails to reduce the petrol and diesel prices within 72 hours.

Health Minister Ma Subramaniam, who was in Thoothukudi, was questioned by reporters in this regard. To which he replied, "Are we lowering the petrol and diesel prices that has been criticized by all states. Annamalai should read and know it".

When asked about the spread of Covid, he said, "It has been detected in one person in Telangana, India. A new type of Omicron infection has been diagnosed in a person. Now he is fine. Covid exposure in Tamil Nadu is not much. No need to worry, new infections are not spreading and the incidence in Tamil Nadu is less than fifty. In the last two and a half months in Tamil Nadu, there is no loss of life in regards to Covid. Steps are being taken to fill 4,000 vacancies in the health sector."