Gym trainer beaten to death by gang during drunken brawl

MADURAI: A 27-year-old gym trainer was allegedly beaten to death in Tirunelveli on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as M Subramanian of JJ Nagar, Reddiarpatti, sources said. Investigations revealed that the incident occurred on a playground at Reddiarpatti during a drunken brawl. A drunk Subramanian got into trouble when he questioned another gang of four consuming alcohol on the ground. A quarrel ensued and the gang of four thrashed Subramanian to death. The gang then took Subramanian to a hospital saying he lost control of vehicle while driving. However, Tirunelveli Traffic Investigation Wing grew suspicious of the gang. Later, probe revealed that they beat Subramanian to death. Three men were picked up for interrogation, sources said.