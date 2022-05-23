Anbumani credits ASHA workers for their Covid work

CHENNAI: PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday gave credits to Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"ASHA workers played a key role in containing the spread of Covid-19. At a time when the entire world was fearing for Covid-19 they went door-to-door to find out the people affected by Covid and provided them treatment. This was one of the reasons for keeping Covid under check", said Anbumani, in a series of tweets.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) announced six recipients for the Global Health Leaders Award and ASHA was one of them. The recognition comes to ASHA for their role during Covid-19 pandemic.

Anbumani recalled that 8.06 lakh ASHA workers were appointed when he was the Union Health Minister to provide health care facilities to rural people and said that he was happy at ASHA receiving the honours.

"India is proud of ASHA which has won the WHO award for Covid-19 containment and I as the person responsible for their formation is also proud of them. I extend my wishes and appreciation to all the 10 lakh ASHA workers", added Anbumani.