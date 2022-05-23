AICTE issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines for HEIs

CHENNAI: In the wake of the new Omicron BA.4 variant cases were reported, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has issued fresh guidelines that have to be followed by the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs).

The council said though the spread of the Covid-19 virus has been contained to a great extent but it is still prevalent and it is, therefore, necessary that proper preventive measures be continued in HEIs.

The AICTE circular came against the backdrop of reports that many HEIs have dropped the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) laid by Disaster Management due to a dip in COVID-19 cases across the country.

However, Ramesh Unnikrishnan, AICTE, Advisor, Policy and Academic Bureau said and online teaching arrangements should be made for international students who cannot join the programme due to travel restrictions or visa-related issues.

He said for all the institutions, conducting of physical classes to be done as per the decision of the respective states. "Thermal screening of students and staff, sanitization and use of mask should be ensured in the institutions," he said adding that mandatory cleaning and regular disinfection of the premises and buses must be ensured.

Stating that installation and use of the Aarogya Setu App, he said students or staff having symptoms of Covid-19 should be isolated and testing should be carried out.

He said faculty members, students and staff should be once again made aware of the website 'Monodarpan' to provide psychological support and behavioural health.