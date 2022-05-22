Thanjai residents besiege sand quarry for illegal transportation

THANJAVUR: The residents from Thanjavur staged a protest against a sand quarry for operating lorries with fake number plates to cheat the officials on Saturday.

The residents from Vadugakudi found that the lorries operated in the sand quarry use fake number plates in order to escape the officials from limiting the number of loads. The residents have been complaining of transportation of more trips and the same has been informed to the police.

While the sand lorry operators have been loading beyond the permitted number of trips that leads to dredging deeper that affects the environment.

In such a backdrop, on Saturday, a group of residents went to the sand quarry and checked the lorries being operated. Upon suspecting one of the lorries, the residents alerted the police who came to the spot and inspected one particular lorry that had two different number plates.

The police found that the lorry operators used one number at front side (TN 36 B 4899) and the other number at the rear side (TN 19 A 6369) and soon the residents besieged the particular lorry. Later, the officials lodged a complaint with the Maroor police who registered a case and are investigating.