Sterlite violence anniversary: Police arrest over 50 people

CHENNAI: Police in Thoothukudi have arrested over 50 people, including family members of the victims and activists, who were marching towards the burial site of the victims to pay respects. In their march, they carried placards with slogans against the copper smelting company Sterlite.

In 2018, people of Thoothukudi claimed that the activities in the copper smelting plant is harming their health. The Thoothukudi protest gained attention and support from all over Tamil Nadu. Violence broke out after police officials started shooting at the protestors indiscriminately.

The then ruling AIADMK, led by Edappadi Palaniswamy, and the police department received a unanimous repudiation and condemnation from all circles. The 13 victims were then buried at a burial ground belonging to the Municipality.

On the fourth anniversary today, people raising slogans got into argument with the police. Police arrested them claiming that the gathering is 'unlawful' as no permission was given to take out marches.

Posse of cops are stationed across sensitive parts in TN fearing law and order situation during the Sterlite violence anniversary.

Demands this year protests next year, say activists

Meanwhile, a Church gathering, at Thoothukudi's Fatimanagar to pay respects to the victims, was held with people saying prayers and making floral tributes. The activists who took part in the gathering said they have placed a set a demands to protect the environment, if it doesn't get met by the State government they would stage protests in the next anniversary.