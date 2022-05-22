"Reduce fuel prices or we'll besiege Secretariat": Annamalai warns DMK

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Sunday warned that his party would launch a massive protest to besiege the secretariat if the DMK government fails to reduce the petrol and diesel prices by Rs 5 per litre in three days time.

"DMK had promised in its election manifesto that it would reduce Rs 5 per litre of petrol and diesel and would provide Rs 100 subsidy on LPG. Though BJP government at the centre did not promise to reduce the fuels prices in its manifesto, it has reduced the prices to reduce the burden on the common people. After people voted the DMK to power expecting the reduction in the fuel prices, the ruling government is coming out with new excuse to refuse reduction. Now they have to reduce the price within 72 hours, else we will besiege the secretariat, " Annamalai told reporters at the Chennai Airport.

He said that Narendra Modi government has cut the excise duty to reduce the petrol and diesel prices by Rs 14.50 per litre and Rs 17 per litre respectively since November last year.

"The fuel price was reduced even as the value of the rupee has fallen from Rs 60 per dollar during the UPA government to Rs 76 per dollar in May this year. This has led to increase of about Rs 1600 per barrel of crude oil. Despite the increase in the prices, the Modi government has reduced the fuel prices resulting in loss of revenue of Rs 1.6 lakh crore, " he said.

To the state finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan arguing that the fuel prices was hiked without consulting the state governments, he said if one goes by finance minister's argument, Prime Minister have to get permission from them even if he wants to step out of his office.