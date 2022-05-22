Chennai-based man among two held for smuggling drugs

BENGALURU: Two people, including a Chennai-based drug smuggler, who allegedly used morphed Aadhaar cards to smuggle contraband have been arrested by Customs officials.

The authorities warned public not to share their personal documents to unscrupulous elements which may be misused. According to a statement issued by the Customs officials on Saturday, the officers of Customs Intelligence Unit (CIU) and Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch (SIIB), Bengaluru Airport and Air Cargo Commissionerate, received an intelligence input on April 29.

Based on it, they intercepted a consignment at the International Courier Terminal in Bengaluru that was to be exported to Australia. The examination of the consignment revealed pouches of a white crystalline substance concealed within readymade garments.

Upon testing, officials found that it was ephedrine, weighing 4.496 kg, and having a market price of about Rs 89.92 lakh. The drug was seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the statement said.