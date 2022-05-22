Be active agents to improve air quality: Union Minister

CHENNAI: Appealing to the people, especially youngsters, to become active agents to improve the air quality by adopting sustainable lifestyles, appropriate behaviour and attitude, Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav stressed that “Jan Bhagidari” or participative governance held the key to ensure “clean air for all.” Emphasising that it’s time to make “clean air for all” a participative mission, the Minister said the air quality improvement efforts have shown positive trends in achievement of better air quality in cities across the country. “But if we wish to achieve what we aspire, then, ‘Jan Bhagidari’ or participative governance holds the key,” he said while inaugurating a sensitisation-cum-review workshop – National Clean Air Programme and XV-FC Million Plus Cities Challenge Fund (XV-FC MPCCF) of the southern region here. The southern region comprises Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, Andamans, Puducherry, Daman and Diu and Dadar and Nagar Haveli.