2,500 cops in Thoothukudi ahead of anti-Sterlite protest anniversary

MADURAI: Adequate security arrangements are in place in Thoothukudi, where the fourth anniversary of the anti-Sterlite protest is observed on Sunday (May 22). Ahead of the schedule, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Pravesh Kumar convened a meeting in Thoothukudi on Saturday to review security preparedness. After the meeting, Thoothukudi SP, Balaji Saravanan, said no outsider (persons from other districts) would be allowed to participate in the anniversary. “Necessary action will be taken against anybody found violating the instruction,” he added. Vehicle checks have been intensified at check posts in various places including Vasavappapuram, Seydunganallur, Periyathalai, Sankarankudiyiruppu, Vembar, Kodangipatti, Thottilovanpatti, Paruthikulam, Sennamareddipatti and Savalaperi. “Over 2,500 cops including 5 SPs, 9 Additional SPs, 18 DSPs and 37 Inspectors of Police have been deployed,” the SP said.