Two held for making pistols

COIMBATORE: Two youths, who made country made pistols by watching videos on YouTube were arrested by police in Salem on Friday.

The accused J Sanjay Prakash (25), from Sevvapet and M Naveen Chakravarthy (25), from Kitchipalayam were caught during a vehicle check by police near Omalur.

Police intercepted their two-wheeler and found two country made pistol, knifes, gloves and petrol bottle in their possession. They were taken to the police station and a further grilling revealed that the duo had made the pistols by watching videos on YouTube.

The duo was staying in a rented house in Yercaud foothills for the past six months.