TNPSC Group 2, 2A exams begin across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: TNPSC Group 2 and 2A exams have begun across the state in 4,012 centres. The three-hour exam begun on Saturday at 9:30 am, would be completed at 12:30 pm. Examinees who wore masks alone were permitted inside the exam hall. The candidates were asked to appear before 8:59 am and carry their hall tickets compulsorily.

This exam is being conducted after a gap of two years.

This exam would fill 5,529 vacancies, to which 11.78 lakh candidates have applied. The question paper carries 200 objective-type questions for 300 marks.

To curtail malpractices, 323 flying squads, 6,400 examining teams and 4,012 video teams have been deployed across the state.

Meanwhile, confusion prevailed in a centre in Tindivanam as 26 graduates weren't allowed to appear for the exams as the name of the exam centre was wrongly printed in their hall tickets. Instead of Ginjee centre, a Tindivanam centre was mistakenly assigned in their hall tickets.