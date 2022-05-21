This govt's growth includes all living beings: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said the growth envisioned by his government includes all living beings and does not affect any living being.

Speaking at the “Ooty 200” event organised in commemoration of the development of the hill town, Stalin who is on a three-day official visit to Nilgiris, said that his government would protect the land of Nilgiris. “Along with the hills, this government would also protect the people. This government protects all living beings. A government that protects biodiversity and ecology. Growth should include all living beings. This government believes that growth should not affect any living being, ” the CM said.

“When I say Dravidian model, all principles of mankind are involved in it. Periyar said that a self-respecting man means a natural human. Our government is one which will protect nature forever, ” the CM added.

He also remarked that protecting Nilgiris district was tantamount to protecting the nature of Tamilnadu. “Protecting the forests of Tamil Nadu is akin to celebrating the beauty of Tamil Nadu, “ the CM remarked, after referring to the preparation of Regional Plan for Nilgiris Plan Area consisting of Ooty, Kunda, Coonoor, Kothagiri, Gudalur and Pandalur.