Summer rains to gradually decrease across TN

CHENNAI: The prevailing wet weather at some places in Tamil Nadu including capital Chennai is all set to continue for the next two days due to the prevailing atmospheric circulation and heat convection.

The weather officials said that with the southwest monsoon is likely to begin by next week and the current spell of summer rains will gradually decrease across the state.

“The state might experience a dip in the maximum temperature by two - three degrees Celsius than normal for the next 48 hours as rains predicted over few areas in TN. The onset of southwest monsoon is expected by next week in Kerala. During the same period the temperature might surge over the coastal region of TN, ” said P Senthamarai Kannan, Scientist E, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

“During the peak summer, several districts of Tamil Nadu received heavy to moderate rains, except a few places other districts had below 40 degrees Celsius. The chances of reporting the highest maximum temperature in the coming days are very less, ” he added.

The centre warned fishermen not to venture into the sea till May 25.

Strong wind is expected to blow at a speed of 40 kmph to 50 kmph over northern Andaman Sea and adjoining Central and eastern Bay of Bengal. Additionally, over North Kerala - south Karnataka coastal areas and adjoining part of Central East Arabian Sea.

“While light to moderate rains may continue along the West Coast and in places over the Western Ghats. Overall rain is expected to reduce over the southern parts of Peninsular India. Even delta districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to get thunderstorms, ” said a weather blogger.

According to RMC, Coimbatore recorded the highest rainfall with 8 cm, followed by Theni, Nilgiris, Kanyakumari 4 cm each, and Villupuram received 1 cm rainfall.