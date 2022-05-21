Stalin lays foundation stone for 20 projects in Nilgiris

Earlier, he paid homage to late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary by garlanding his statue at the bus stand here.

The Chief Minister also unveiled the bust of John Sullivan, founder of modern Nilgiris, at a junction near Government Botanical Garden here.

Sullivan, who was the then British Collector of composite Coimbatore in 1817, contributed for the development of the district and also Ooty, presently called as Udhagamandalam.

The bronze bust built at a cost of Rs 20 lakh was unveiled to commemorate the 200th foundation year of Ooty.