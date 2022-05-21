'Set CCTV cameras at procurement centres': Farmers hit by bribery

CHENNAI: In a grievance redressal meeting that happened on Saturday in Tiruthani Revenue Division office in Pallipattu, farmers of three Talukas of RK Pettai were gathered to hear out their problems.



The meet was headed by RDO Sathya.



The farmers said in 18 direct procurement centres under Tiruthani Revenue Division are being unduly influenced by local DMK politicians. They said the officials ask for a bribe of Rs 60 to complete the procurement process. In order to restrict politicians' influence CCTV cameras should be installed at the centres, they demanded. Also, they asked their bribes to be returned to them.



Also, the tillers openly named the official who sought a bribe of Rs 100 from the wages received for cutting a ton of sugarcane. They demanded action against the official.



Farmers complained of jacked up prices of urea due to its scarcity. They sought the setting up of coconut and jaggery procurement centres in writing to the Division office.