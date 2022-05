Salem teen’s bots used to send hoax e-mails

BHOPAL: The bomb threat e-mails that 11 schools in Madhya Pradesh received recently have been tracked to bots created by a 17-year-old boy from Salem in Tamil Nadu, a police official said on Friday.

Eleven schools had, on May 13, received e-mails claiming they would be blown up with explosives and a thorough check by several police teams had found the information to be fake.

“A prima facie probe has revealed this boy from Salem in Tamil Nadu had made bots and released them to someone. His involvement is not much in the case and he doesn’t seem to be the accused,” said Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Kumar.

“He has made these bots as part of some startup for sending e-mails. Someone has purchased it from him and then sold it to others. We are trying to find out who these people are,” the DCP informed.