Rajiv killers release not related to alliance: Alagiri

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K S Alagiri on Saturday sought to downplay the difference between his party and allies on the issue of Rajiv Gandhi murder case convicts and said that their release was not related to the alliance.

Speaking to media persons after paying floral tributes at Rajiv Gandhi memorial in Sriperumbudur on Saturday, Alagiri said, “When Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated, tears flowed from our eyes like a river. Now, our hearts bleed when we see them celebrating the release of the killers of Rajiv Gandhi.”

Asked about their release straining the alliance, a cautious Alagiri clarified that even before the electoral alliance was finalised, parties in the alliance had been saying that Rajiv killers should be released.

“We forged an alliance knowing fully well that they seek the release of the Rajiv Killers. They are speaking their ideology. We do ours. There is no connection between this and the alliance, ” said the TNCC chief, who had reiterated after the Supreme Court order that they do not want to criticise the apex court’s verdict, but they wish to emphasize that those released were not innocent, but murderers.

Who are you to forgive us, asks Seeman

Meanwhile, former AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s tweet on forgiving people triggered a sharp reaction from pro-Eelam groups like Naam Tamizhar Katchi. NTK coordinator Seeman on Saturday took exception to the ‘forgiving’ statement and said, “Was it the Peace Keeping Force or People Killing Force? Some consequences had happened thereafter. Who are you to forgive? You committed the mistake, how can you forgive?”