Perarivalan celebrates his release by cutting cake at Coimbatore

CHENNAI: Perarivalan, who was recently released after being incarcerated for over three decades in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, celebrated his release at the Periyar library premise in Coimbatore's Gandhipuram.

He, with his mother Arputhammal visited the Periyar library in Coimbatore were he was welcomed by Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam's general secretary Ramakrishnan. Perivalan then cut the cake and his mother fed him a slice.

He then garlanded Periyar EV Ramasamy's statue at the library. Perarivalan was gifted with books by leaders.

Perarivalan, also known as Arivu, was imprisoned for conniving with LTTE members in assassinating former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi during the latter's election rally in Sriperumbudur on this day 31 years ago. Considering his good conduct, ailments, academic achievements and the extensive imprisonment period, the Supreme Court on Wednesday using Article 142 ordered his release. He was already under bail after the previous hearing on March 8.