Officials to study Indore model on power generation from waste: Nehru

TIRUCHY: Steps are initiated to generate electricity through non-degradable waste collected across cities and TN officials have gone to visit Indore city to study the process, said Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, the Minister said, in order to prevent garbage accumulation across the cities, the segregation of garbage would be made at the source collection centres and the non-degradable wastes would be utilised to generate power. “In order to have a first hand experience, a team of officials led by the Principal Secretary has gone to Indore to visit the models and a detailed discussion would be made upon their return and the process would continue,” he said.

He said that the issue of piling up of garbage have been reported across the state and this segregation process would enormously reduce the

accumulation of garbage in the cities.

Meanwhile, the Minister said that over 80 per cent of desilt works have been completed in Tiruchy and the banks of the canals would be strengthened and they would be maintained by the PWD and Forest Department to prevent encroachments. He also said that desilt works would be undertaken at the spots required for irrigation. He urged the farmers to notify those water bodies so that they would be desilted ahead of monsoon and the release of water from Mettur dam.