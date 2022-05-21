Office automation: DOTE releases draft syllabus

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) has released a draft syllabus for the certificate course in computer on office automation, which would be implemented in the coming academic year.

The DOTE has also asked for feedback and suggestions from the academicians for making amendments. A senior official from the DOTE told

DT Next that the syllabus is being prepared by taking into consideration of latest office automation software.

Stating that the curriculum for the certificate course in computer on office automation is divided into seven units, he said, “the components include basic of computer, operating system, MS Office, MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint and internet and introduction of various devices and tools in desktop.”

Pointing out that the training will be done in the latest software version and according to the industry requirement, the official said the weightage for theory and practical exams for MS Windows and MS Office will be 70 per cent and for LINUX 30 per cent.

The syllabus has been designed in such a way that the students create an e-mail account, retrieve messages, and filter. “The new syllabus will be implemented from August 2022,” he said.