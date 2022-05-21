Just born abandoned at Bishop’s house

VELLORE: Police are investigating the circumstances under which a few hours old male baby was found abandoned at the entrance to the Catholic Bishop’s residence in Vellore on Friday. Passers by who saw and heard the baby crying immediately alerted the Bishop’s residence staff. They took the child in, cleaned it and provided some first aid. They then informed the Vellore south police who took charge of the child. Calling for an 108 ambulance they rushed the infant to the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital where it is being looked after by the pediatric department. Police said that they would conduct inquiries with nearby hospitals and also view CCTV footage in the area to identify its parent.