Jumbo dies of electrocution in Gudalur

COIMBATORE: A wild elephant died of electrocution after coming into contact with an overhead electric line in Gudalur in The Nilgiris. The incident came to light on Friday morning, when some villagers spotted the elephant lying dead near a temple in a private tea estate in the Woodbriar area. A team of Forest Department staff led by District Forest Officer, Gudalur division, Kommu Omkaram examined the carcass of the animal. Forest Department staff said that the 35-year-old elephant, which was part of a large herd, had tried to break away a branch of a peepal tree, when the animal’s trunk came in contact with a low lying overhead electric line and suffered electrocution.