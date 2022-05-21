Girls schools to get CCTV cameras says Poyyamozhi

TIRUCHY: The State government is initiating steps to install CCTV cameras in all schools, especially the girls’ institutions, soon after funds are allotted, on a priority basis, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said on Friday.

Stating that the Education Department is concerned about the safety of the students, especially looking at how crime rate has dangerously spiked across the State, the Minister said CCTV surveillance would be stepped up in all the government schools, particularly in girls’ schools. “We have sought funds for the purpose and once they are allocated, work will begin,” he said.

Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, Poyyamozhi also said that the Department has been working towards increasing admissions in government schools. “We have also been receiving complaints about exorbitant fee collection by private schools. They have been asked to collect nominal fees or else strict action will be initiated,” he added. He said that a committee headed by a retired judge has been formed to fix the school fee structure which will soon be out.

The Minister said that Rs 7,000 crore would be allocated under the Perasiriyar Anbazhagan School Development Scheme in the next five years through which 18,000 classrooms and toilets would be constructed in government schools across TN.