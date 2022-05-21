Bus conductor crushed to death by lorry

VELLORE: A government bus conductor was killed on the spot when he was crushed to death by a paddy-laden lorry at Thorapadi in Vellore on Friday. Police said Hari (43), son of Krishnan of Odugathur in Anaicut panchayat union worked as a conductor in the TNSTC bus plying between Vellore and Jamunamarudur in Jawadhu Hills. On Friday he was returning from work on his two-wheeler at Thorapadi when Hari’s bike was hit by a paddy-laden lorry bound for the TN Civil Supplies Services godown. Hari was crushed to death as he was caught beneath the wheels of the lorry and died on the spot. The lorry driver fearing assault fled from the spot. Bagayam police retrieved the body and sent it to the Vellore GMCH for post mortem. A case was registered and search on for the missing lorry driver.