Arappor levels bribery allegations against R Vaithilingam

CHENNAI: Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-graft organisation, has levelled bribery allegations against former minister R Vaithilingam and filed a complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).

"We have received one specific feedback that a bribe of Rs. 27.9 Crore by Shriram Properties and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd (now known as Gateway office parks private limited) was made to the then minister for housing R Vaithilingam in 2015-2016 for sanction of the plan for high rise building in Perungalathur, " the organisation alleged.

In the complaint to the DVAC, the Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of the organisation said that it had objectively analysed the information using public documents available, all of which clearly point out the appearance of the cognisable offense of bribery and corruption by the then minister, his son, and Shriram Properties and Infrastructure Development Pvt Ltd and other.

Further, the complaint alleged that the bribery transaction happened in the form of an unsecured loan transferred from one of the Shriram group of firms namely Bharath Coal Chemicals Ltd to the firm of the son of Vaithilingam.

"We looked into the flow of funds into Bharat Coal Chemicals Ltd to check the money trail and source for Rs. 27.9 Crore. We found that Rs.10 Crore each had come from Abiyantha Project Engineering Private Limited, Shashvantha Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd, and Viniyoga Distribution Services Pvt Ltd for allocation of shares amounting to a total of Rs. 30 Crores in the year 2015-2016. All these firms are also part of the Shriram group, " Jayaram Venkatesan explained.

The complaint also urged the DVAC to file an FIR against the minister and others under the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC, and investigate and prosecute the offenders in a time-bound manner.