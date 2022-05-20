TN govt to tinker combined building rules

CHENNAI: When it comes to regulations on building planning and development, one size doesn’t fit all. Finding the implementation of Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019, difficult due to its stress on uniform development regulations, the State government is mooting an amendment to frame rules based on the nature and requirement of different planning areas.

A senior official in the Housing and Urban Development Department said that the combined building rules are impractical in many parts of TN. “Though the requirements of urban and rural areas are different, the rules and regulations for both are the same. Hence, to make the rules more practical, the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department has decided to make amendments,” said the official.

The Department had released the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules in 2019. But within a few months, the Department had to make minor amendments to constitute a panel to scrutinise building plan approvals based on safety requirements and offer relaxations. The present amendments that are under contemplation would be second in around three years after the rules came into effect.

The official added that the amended rules are likely to address the requirements of Corporations and other local bodies. “The present rules are only suitable for cities like Chennai. For instance, as per the existing rules, marriage halls should be constructed only on roads more than 50 feet wider. But most of the rural areas and small towns do not have roads which are that wide. The amendment will address issues like these,” he explained.

Similarly, the Department has also decided to incorporate rules mandating energy efficient and climate resilience designs while constructing new buildings. To mark a beginning, a GO was issued recently directing Tamil Nadu Housing Board and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board to follow the guidelines that were prepared based on Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority. The order had added that the combined building rules of 2019 would be amended to incorporate these recommendations for other buildings, too.

S Ram Prabhu of the Builders’ Association of India said builders and the public across the State were facing issues since common rules came into force three years ago. “We have requested the government to frame separate rules for tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities. The rules are well implementable in Chennai. But people in other parts of the State are forced to violate the rules,” he added. Ram Prabhu further said that adhering to the rules in rural areas is difficult as they could not leave stipulated set back areas and others. “The association requests the government to frame rules that can be followed in villages too,” he said.