Tiruchy man gets 10 years RI for attempting to murder two friends

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy Court on Thursday awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment to a man who attempted to murder two friends during a family dispute. On March 3, 2019, R Baskar (29), resident from Ambikapuram near Ariyamangalam picked up a quarrel with his family members in front of his house and on seeing this, one of his friends intervened and tried to pacify Baskar. But, he took a knife and attempted to stab him. Soon another friend ran to rescue him but, both sustained severe injuries. Neighbours rescued the duo and Baskar was arrested and remanded under judicial custody and the case was in progress at Tiruchy Principal Magistrate Court. On April 7, 2019, the final report was submitted and on Thursday, Magistrate Santhi awarded 10 years Rigorous Imprisonment to Baskar.