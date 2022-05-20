Temple festival stalls in Gudiyattam inundated

VELLORE: The temporary stalls put up by various people on the bed of the Kaundanya River which flows through Gudiyattam town in view of the Gangaiamman festival were inundated due to continuous rain on Thursday.

It may be recalled that the stalls issue had become vexatious following the district administration refusing permission based on the Supreme Court order demanding removal of temporary and permanent encroachments on water bodies.

Traders approached the Collector when the HR&CE Department suggested online auctioning of stalls due to the local body getting a pittance for providing amenities due to formation of cartels.

However, the traders were allowed to put up stalls on the river bed due to the recommendation of Vellore DMK MP DM Kathir Anand. As water stagnated due to stall owners piling sand for own use, it had to be removed on Thursday to ensure flow.