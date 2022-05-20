Show respect, it’s Kalaignar or former CM

CHENNAI: While reporters generally do not give importance to the titles of politicians and refer to them by name, ministers expect senior leaders of the party to be addressed with respect.

In such an instance, the DMK ministers seem to be emphasising on addressing the DMK founder M Karunanidhi as former Chief Minister or Kalaignar instead of his name directly. At a press meet recently, Health Minister Ma Subramanian was asked about a healthcare programme started during the reign of the former CM. Before listening to the question, the minister insisted that the DMK-founder should be referred only as the former CM.

He told the reporter that Kalaignar was comparatively elder to him and there’s no harm in showing him respect while referring to him in public. To this, the reporter repeated his question by referring to him as former CM. Though the reporter accepted the minister’s instruction without any hesitation, it led to a heated discussion between reporters.

Some months back, the Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department PK Sekar Babu also asked one of the reporters to address Karunanidhi as Kalaignar and not his name directly. It’s being witnessed that the DMK ministers are particular about addressing the DMK patriarch with his popular title.