Seven teachers removed from vigilance duty

COIMBATORE: Seven teachers involved in supervision work at a government school in Kollimalai, where students were caught with micro photocopies to copy in the Class 12 examinations, were removed from vigilance duty on Friday.

A few days ago, the flying squad staff checked students and seized more than a kg of textbook photocopies. However, as the seizure was made prior to the commencement of examination, the students were let off with a warning.

Meanwhile, Namakkal CEO KP Maheshwari removed the 7 teachers from vigilance duty. “Two teachers were unwell and 5 others were relieved from supervision duty for other reasons. Nine others were appointed,” she said.