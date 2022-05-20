PWD Minister inspects Kalaignar library works

MADURAI: The construction of Kalaignar Memorial Library, which is being built at a cost of Rs 114 crore in Madurai, is gaining momentum and the facility will soon be dedicated to the public, PWD Minister EV Velu said in Madurai on Thursday.

Inspecting the library site along New Natham Road, Velu said the infrastructure facility is coming up on an area of around 2.40 lakh square feet. About 90 per cent of the structural work has been completed and rest of the works are expected to be over by the end of June. Apart from these works, interior works in the structural building would be taken up subsequently. Further, the Minister said to ease traffic congestion, more bridge would come up from Nelpettai to Avaniyapuram for which a detailed project report is underway and tenders would be floated soon.