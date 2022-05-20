Minister assures dedicated unit for senior citizens

THANJAVUR: Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P Geetha Jeevan in Thanjavur on Thursday assured to form a dedicated unit for the protection of senior citizens soon.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the integrated service centre at Thanjavur Raja Mirasudar Government Hospital premises, the Minister said, the working women’s hostel in Thanjavur would soon start functioning.

Stating that toll free number 181 has been launched for women protection, the Minister said that the complaints received at the Collectorate and the police would be redressed and the women who were the victims of sexual harrassment and domestic violence would be rescued and protected..

Meanwhile, a special scheme on child safety with the support of all the departments would be finalised on May 24, she added.

She said that private parties would be encouraged to run old age homes and at the same time, the state also would establish old age homes. “The state has been initiating steps to establish a unit dedicated for the safety of senior citizens,” the Minister said.