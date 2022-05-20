Flood alert issued as Krishnagiri dam nears full capacity

COIMBATORE: A flood alert has been issued for five districts as the Krishnagiri Reservoir Project (KRP) dam has reached its brim. A flood alert has been issued to people living along the Thenpennai River in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts as the dam reached 51 feet as against its full reservoir level of 52 feet on Thursday.

Following heavy rains, water released from Kelavarapalli dam into the KRP dam has surged significantly over the last two days. From 2,170 cusecs of water realised by KRP dam on Wednesday night, the inflow rose to 2,300 cusecs on Thursday at 8 am. This entire quantum of water flowing into the dam has been let out in the river.

Mettur level touches 111 feet

Meanwhile, the water level in the Mettur dam reached 111.10 feet as against its full reservoir level of 120 feet on Thursday morning. Inflow into the dam also went up to 29,000 cusecs on Thursday from 25,000 cusecs on Wednesday. However, the inflow into the dam is likely to drop on Friday as rains have slowed down in catchments.