‘DMK achieved in a year, what AIADMK couldn’t in 10 yrs’

NILGIRIS: Chief Minister MK Stalin said the DMK achieved within a year what AIADMK could not do in the last 10 years.

Addressing a gathering of people, waiting at Coonoor to greet him, on his way to Ooty, Stalin said the confidence has grown among people after DMK came to power.

“The DMK has been implementing promises made during the run up to the polls. Several projects for women, including education at doorstep and health schemes were implemented within a year,” said Stalin, who is on a maiden visit to the hill district after becoming the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister who was on his way to ‘Tamilagam Maligai’ to retire for the day was greeted by Toda tribals at ‘toda mund’ area. Then, Stalin threw a surprise as he got down the van and danced along with the toda people.