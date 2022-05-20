CBI report on Sterlite violence favours Vedanta and govt, says advocate

MADURAI: The final report of the CBI, which has probed into the violence that broke out during the anti-Sterlite rally in Thoothukudi on May 22 in 2018, is not balanced and hence, the legal body should call for reinvestigation, Vanchinathan, advocate said in Madurai on Thursday. Talking to reporters, he said it’s not a fair report by the CBI and condemning it, a protest would be organised on May 22. He termed the report as ‘partial’ and in favour of Sterlite, state government and the police personnel. During its probe, no case was filed against single police personnel in connection with the violence. The criminals were considered as witnesses and the witnesses as criminals. Further, he also sought the report, which’s submitted by the inquiry commission headed by retired justice Aruna Jegatheesan into the violence.