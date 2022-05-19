'Would spend Rs 1,032 crore to facelift Kovai airport': Stalin at investors meet

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday reached Coimbatore to meet with the city's entrepreneurs.

Praising Coimbatore's zeal and enterprising approach to doing business, he said, "None of the businesses taken up by people from Coimbatore have ever failed".

The Chief Minister was in the business hub of Tamil Nadu to flag off the development projects and also visited the VO Chidambaranar ground, where exhibits of Keezhadi findings' replica and Stalin's one-year achievements were on display.

Expressing his government's interest in incentivising business and increasing employment, Stalin said his government had chaired five investors summits and have provided two lakh jobs in one year. He said he has charted a 'master plan' to beautify the city's infrastructure to match its business capabilities.

Part of which would be the facelift of Coimbatore airport at the cost of Rs 1,032 crore. Stalin said the airport would be on par with Chennai's and also announced the commencement of a research park at Bharathiar University.

At the summit with entrepreneurs from Coimbatore, Erode and Tirupur, Stalin was accompanied by ministers TM Anbarasan, Senthil Balaji and Thangam Thennarasu.