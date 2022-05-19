Vice President calls for ‘Indianising’ education

NILGIRIS: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday called for ‘Indianising’ education and exhorted students to join the national effort to make education more inclusive by taking it to the underprivileged and needier sections of the society.

“The government is making every effort to change the educational landscape of the country and make it more equitable, inclusive and accessible. We cannot afford to let any section of society fall behind when it comes to education and socio-economic development,” he said, while addressing students of The Lawrence School at Lovedale in The Nilgiris.

Describing education as the most powerful agent of change, which can lend an impetus to the pace of country’s development while giving it a qualitative thrust,

Venkaiah Naidu said India today stands poised on the threshold of becoming one of the front ranking nations in the world.

“More than 65 per cent of the country’s population is under 35 years of age and harnessing their full potential, talent and creative energies will power India into the league of strongest nations on the world stage,” he said.

Stating that the National Education Policy, once implemented in letter and spirit, will revolutionise education by making it more accessible and inclusive, the Vice President said that the policy aims to restructure educational institutions and orient them towards the challenges of knowledge economy.