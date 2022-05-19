Thangam Tennarasu condemns EPS’ statement on Perarivalan release

CHENNAI: Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu expressed his strong condemnation of Opposition leader Eddapadi K Palaniswami for calling the release of Perarivalan, who was jailed for 31 years, as "mockery".

In a statement, he said, “Opposition leader Palaniswami could not tolerate the success of the legal battle waged by his mother Arputhammal for the release of Perarivalan from long imprisonment and the DMK government that supported it. To that end, the remarks of a former chief minister who slandered the sentiments of Tamils ​​and human rights activists, as a whole, are inherently painful and clearly show that he is on the brink of despair. Our Chief Minister Stalin, in his statement on the release of Perarivalan, had pointed out with great generosity the Cabinet resolution passed by the AIADMK Government.”

The statement said, "Why did the AIADMK government not take action for seven years from 2014 to 2021 and release Perarivalan - or in the 4 years that Edappadi Palanisamy was the chief minister. This happened because our First Minister is well aware that it is a matter of Tamil sentiment - in fact, a human rights issue for long-term prisoners."

"The move to release 7 people, including Perarivalan, is not the wisdom of the AIADMK government! The death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment for the seven by the then Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. Palaniswami should read the verdict that clearly explains the State government's authority to re-release the seven. It was on that basis that the decision was taken on 19.2.2014, the day after the verdict - regarding the release of 7 persons in the AIADMK regime. The AIADMK government took such a decision 23 years later!" he added.

Perarivalan who served jail term for over 30 years was released yesterday as the Supreme Court released its order using extraordinary power under Article 142.