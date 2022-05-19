Santhan languishes sans visitors or parole

VELLORE: While the six other convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case were euphoric over the Supreme Court order on Perarivalan, nobody was bothered about his co-convict Santhan lodged in the Vellore central prison without visitors or ever asking for parole.

Sources said that Nalini and Murugan’s lawyer P Pugazhendhi interacting with reporters from Chennai said Perarivalan was able to emerge victorious as he had support of his family and well-wishers. However, convict Santhan has had no visitors and has never applied for parole as he has nobody to fight for him, he added.

Murugan, reacting to the order said, “Magizhchi, magizhchi (happy, happy).”