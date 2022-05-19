PTR hails SC verdict on GST council

CHENNAI: Minister for Finance and Human Resources Development PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan hailed the verdict of Supreme Court on recommendations of GST council not binding on Centre and states, saying that the verdict were upholding the rights of the state government.

Talking to reporters in Madurai on Thursday, he said the recent verdict of Supreme Court is vital and a defining moment for the Tamil Nadu government.

Taxes are levied by the Centre and state by virtue of powers conferred to them from the Constitution, but the GST council has no powers. According to law, the GST council is only the recommendatory body and the council has no right to compel authorities to implement the tax structure and could not breach the rights of states.

Criticising the Centre, he said after 2014, the Union government was acting in a manner to weaken the rights of states and against the principle of federation.

But, Chief Minister MK Stalin has been protecting the rights of the state governments since he took over the reins. With all such achievements, Stalin got the whole nation turned in the right

direction now.