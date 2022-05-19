Perarivalan’s release: Cong protests; BJP slams it ‘double standards’

CHENNAI: Opposing the release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on Thursday held silent protests in several parts of the state while the BJP accused the grand old party of adopting double standards in the issue.

The Congress said its stand against AG Perarivalan’s release and key ally DMK supporting it would not affect their ties. Days ago, the ruling DMK allotted a Rajya Sabha seat to the national party and the Congress is expected to announce its nominee soon.

Both the Congress and BJP, however, converged on their opposition to Perarivalan’s release. The two parties said Perarivalan was not declared ‘not guilty’ by the Supreme Court and his release was only judicial in nature. Also, both the national rivals sought to know about ‘justice for the victims’ in the assassination case.

Congress workers covered their mouth using white clothes and held protests in several parts of the state. TNCC president KS Alagiri led the protest at Chidambaram in Cuddalore district and MP Su Thirunavukkarasar led the protest in Tiruchy on Thursday.

Don’t ‘celebrate’ such people: BJP

BJP state unit chief K Annamalai said though Perarivalan has been set free by the Supreme Court using its powers under Article 142, he and other convicts are not people who should be ‘celebrated.’ Stating that the BJP does not believe in malice, he said ‘now that he is set free, let Perarivalan live his life,’ however the DMK should not set a wrong example to future generations by ‘celebrating’ such people.