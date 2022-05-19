Perarivalan plays parai after release, kin on cloud nine

CHENNAI: AG Perarivalan on Wednesday celebrated the Supreme Court verdict directing his release by playing the Tamil percussion instrument ‘Parai’ and now wants to breathe the air of freedom before thinking about his future, as the apex court ruling put an end to his three-decade prison term. The news of the apex court allowing him to walk free was received with great jubilation by his family, relatives. Sweets were distributed in the locality with Perarivalan himself doing the honours. Initially handed capital punishment by a special court in Chennai which was later commuted to life term, Perarivalan said he was against death sentence. “I firmly believe there is no need for capital punishment. Not just for mercy...many judges, including Supreme Court chief justices, have said so and there are many examples. Everybody is human,” he said, with his mother Arputhammal and relatives by his side. “I have just come out. It has been 31 years of legal battle. I have to breathe a bit. Give me some time,” he said when reporters asked how did he feel as a “free bird” and what his future plans were. “Many unknown people have supported us. I don’t know many people. I thank all of them,” an emotional Arputhammal said while recalling the “31-year battle” her son endured.